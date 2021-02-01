Big Baby Davis under fire for comments about Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson got involved in some drama over the weekend, and Glen Davis went a step too far in his reaction to it.

The Golden State Warriors star Thompson guested as a commentator on NBC Sports’ broadcast of the Warriors-Detroit Pistons game on Saturday. After the final buzzer, Pistons swingman Rodney McGruder went over to the Golden State bench and appeared to confront Warriors counterpart Juan Toscano-Anderson. On the live broadcast, Thompson attacked McGruder, saying that he was probably going to be out of the league soon.

Klay clowned Rodney McGruder after the game: “This dude might be out the league soon, he’s probably mad about that” pic.twitter.com/2VqGzqXQ4m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2021

Davis, the former NBA big, then got involved on Instagram. Commenting on a post about the incident, Davis wrote, “Saying s— like that, I can see why he stay hurt. Karma.”

Social media quickly rebuked Davis for the remark about Thompson.

Yikes — josh (@jreambig_) January 31, 2021

That’s disgusting — Klay Thompson's Burner (@iKlayThompson) January 31, 2021

Big Baby Davis outta pocket for that IG comment My God — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 31, 2021

definitely davis went outta bounds on that one — davo. (@shpillo_) January 31, 2021

Thompson is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles. He also missed all of last season with a torn left ACL. As for Davis, he has actually been out of the NBA since 2015. But his last stop was with the LA Clippers during an era when Thompson and the Warriors were their big rivals. Davis also has a history of taking petty shots on Instagram.

True, Thompson going after McGruder’s career during an official team broadcast was a bad look. But Davis suggesting that Thompson somehow deserved his back-to-back devastating injuries is an even worse one.