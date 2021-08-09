 Skip to main content
Goran Dragic suggests he does not want to play for Raptors

August 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

Goran Dragic was one of the key pieces acquired by the Toronto Raptors in the sign-and-trade involving Kyle Lowry. However, it doesn’t sound like Dragic is particularly pleased with that.

In a new interview with Slovenian television, Dragic is quoted as saying Toronto was “not my preferred destination” and he has “higher ambitions” than playing for the Raptors.

Dragic is entering the final year of a $19.4 million contract. There had been some speculation that the Raptors would consider buying the 35-year-old out, but reports have indicated that the team would prefer to keep him. It sounds like a buyout might be the veteran’s preferred scenario, but for now, it’s not up to him.

As an added wrinkle, the Lowry-Dragic deal is one of two that the NBA is investigating for possible tampering, though it appears unlikely to be voided completely.

