Goran Dragic suggests he does not want to play for Raptors

Goran Dragic was one of the key pieces acquired by the Toronto Raptors in the sign-and-trade involving Kyle Lowry. However, it doesn’t sound like Dragic is particularly pleased with that.

In a new interview with Slovenian television, Dragic is quoted as saying Toronto was “not my preferred destination” and he has “higher ambitions” than playing for the Raptors.

Dragič on his future: "Toronto is not my preffered destination. I have higher ambitions. We'll see." @townbrad pic.twitter.com/U3WCSL1Oug — Zoran Savin (@Zooox) August 9, 2021

Dragic is entering the final year of a $19.4 million contract. There had been some speculation that the Raptors would consider buying the 35-year-old out, but reports have indicated that the team would prefer to keep him. It sounds like a buyout might be the veteran’s preferred scenario, but for now, it’s not up to him.

As an added wrinkle, the Lowry-Dragic deal is one of two that the NBA is investigating for possible tampering, though it appears unlikely to be voided completely.