Gordon Hayward will leave NBA bubble in Orlando for birth of his child

The Boston Celtics have a good chance to win the Eastern Conference when the NBA season resumes in Orlando, but they may end up being without a key player for a short stretch during the playoffs.

Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn are expecting their fourth child in September. In a video conference with reporters on Friday, Hayward said he will leave the NBA’s “bubble” campus in Orlando when his wife goes into labor.

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me on that,” Hayward said, via John Karalis of MLive.com. “I’ve been at the birth of every one of my children and I think there are more important things in life. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The NBA will host eight regular season games in Orlando before the playoffs tip off at some point in mid-August. The NBA Finals will take place in October.

Under the health and safety protocols in place for Orlando, players who leave the Orlando bubble have to quarantine for no less than four days when they return. The player can return to his team as soon as he has four negative tests for COVID-19. That means Hayward would miss the days he’s away from the team for the birth plus the four days upon returning, at minimum.

Obviously, the Celtics will understand. The birth of a child is more important than any basketball game, even if it is the playoffs. Plus, the Haywards are welcoming their first boy. Do you remember Gordon’s reaction when he found out the couple was having a third daughter? The man needs this.

Hayward is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 45 games this season. Not having him in the playoffs would be a tough obstacle for the Celtics.