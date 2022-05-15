Look: Grant Williams hilariously infiltrates Bucks’ team huddle

Grant Williams is known for having a quirky personality and at times getting under the skin of his opponents, and the swingman lived up to that reputation during Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Williams blatantly infiltrated a Bucks team huddle at one point in the second quarter. He walked right over to Giannis Antetokounmpo and company and stuck his head in as they were discussing strategy.

To Milwaukee’s credit, no one really reacted. That could have easily drawn an animated response from Bucks players, but they remained focused. Better luck next time, Grant.