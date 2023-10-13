Grizzlies big man showed up to training camp very out of shape?

The Memphis Grizzlies may have a concern with a young player not named Ja Morant.

Speaking this week on an episode of his self-titled podcast, Chris Vernon, who covers the Grizzlies for Grind City Media, shared a concerning anecdote about Memphis big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. Vernon indicated that Lofton showed up at training camp this year weighing over 300 pounds.

“The Lofton thing is not good,” said Vernon. “It’s not. To come back over 300 pounds? … It’s like, ‘Come on, man.'”

The 21-year-old Lofton, who signed with the Grizzlies on a two-way contract after going undrafted last year, was a force in the G League. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Memphis Hustle, winning the G League Rookie of the Year Award. While Lofton only made 24 total appearances at the NBA level for the Grizzlies, he finished the season with a monster 42-point, 14-rebound game in which he showed off his many skills.

For reference, Lofton played last season at an official weight of 275 pounds (meaning he gained over 25 pounds in the offseason, per Vernon’s claim). Lofton’s game is admittedly based around bully-ball, such that he is often described as a spiritual successor to Zach Randolph with his ground-bound but still highly effective low-post game. But with the Grizzlies down bodies in the frontcourt right now, it does not sound like they will be able to count on Lofton this season until he gets himself into better shape.