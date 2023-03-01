Grizzlies player channels Steve Austin with pregame outfit

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks may consider himself a bit of heel, because he seemed to go WWE with his latest pregame outfit.

Brooks strolled up to his Grizzlies’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday wearing just a vest and some jean shorts. That’s right, just a vest with nothing underneath.

.@SHAQ: “If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, I’ll wear that on the last show.” 🤣 The TNT crew reacts to Dillon Brooks’ arrival fit pic.twitter.com/jY1s3Ma57O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 1, 2023

The outfit reminded many of the look Stone Cold Steve Austin would wear into the wrestling ring.

Amazingly, Brooks shot worse than 3/16 in the game. He went 2-for-11 and scored just 7 points, but his Grizzlies won 121-109 on the heels of a triple-double from Ja Morant.

Nice outfit though, Dillon.