Grizzlies player channels Steve Austin with pregame outfit

February 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Steve Austin holds up a beer

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates with beer after defeating Kevin Owens (not pictured) at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks may consider himself a bit of heel, because he seemed to go WWE with his latest pregame outfit.

Brooks strolled up to his Grizzlies’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday wearing just a vest and some jean shorts. That’s right, just a vest with nothing underneath.

The outfit reminded many of the look Stone Cold Steve Austin would wear into the wrestling ring.

Amazingly, Brooks shot worse than 3/16 in the game. He went 2-for-11 and scored just 7 points, but his Grizzlies won 121-109 on the heels of a triple-double from Ja Morant.

Nice outfit though, Dillon.

Dillon BrooksStone Cold Steve Austin
