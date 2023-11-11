Grizzlies coach goes off on referees after loss to Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins did not hold back in his criticism of the officials after Friday’s game.

The Grizzlies lost 127-121 against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Jenkins and the Grizzlies appeared vexed with the calls throughout the contest. Their frustration reached a crescendo late in the third quarter.

Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a basket at around the 4:30 mark that he believed should have been an and-1. He was furious toward referee Karl Lane after the play. Lane hit Jackson with two quick technicals, which resulted in the big man’s ejection. Jenkins was also assessed a technical foul.

Jenkins was fuming during the postgame press conference. He told the reporters to “saddle up” when asked about the officiating during the game.

“Sure, saddle up. One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen. Record it. I’m fine with it. F–king atrocious,” said Jenkins (profanity edited by LBS).

The Grizzlies were called for 23 fouls in the game compared to the Jazz’s 17.

Memphis has struggled to generate wins with Ja Morant still serving his 25-game suspension. The Grizzles have the worst record in the NBA, dropping to 1-8 after the loss against the Jazz.