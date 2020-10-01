Hassan Whiteside says viral ‘Hawaii’ tweet was fake

Hassan Whiteside responded on Wednesday to a viral tweet that he says is fake.

A screenshot of a tweet purporting to come from the Portland Trail Blazers big man’s account went viral on Tuesday during the first presidential debate. The contents of the tweet showed a stunningly awful understanding of geography.

“i can’t do this for four more years f–k america bro im (sic) moving to hawaii,” the tweet said.

The screenshot of the tweet suggests it was sent from Whiteside’s account on Tuesday night.

Of course, Hawaii is part of America, which makes the tweet pretty embarrassing.

Whiteside went on TikTok to post a video response to the tweet screenshot going viral and swatted down the storyline.

“Listen, if you want some clout, you ain’t got to make some fake tweets about me, man. You want some clout, you don’t got to make fake s—, man. That s— crazy. Y’all believe anything you see! I don’t even use Twitter! That s— crazy,” he said.

Whiteside also claimed he doesn’t even use Twitter.

Whiteside is wise to deny the tweet. Not knowing that Hawaii is part of the country is so embarrassing that nobody would want to be associated with such an ignorant tweet.

As for Whiteside’s claim that he doesn’t even use Twitter, we would direct your attention to this.