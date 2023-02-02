Hawks took savage shot at Chris Paul, Suns after game

The Atlanta Hawks definitely chose violence after Wednesday’s game.

The Hawks fire-roasted the Phoenix Suns in a nationally-televised contest, winning 132-100. The game was effectively over by the second quarter as Atlanta got out to a 20-point lead and Phoenix never got much closer.

After the game, the Hawks, who led by as many as 43 points, went viral for their savage tweet. They posted a picture of the lopsided score with the caption, “hits a huge three to cut the lead to 41.”

That is a reference to Phoenix’s notorious meltdown in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns were similarly flattened in that game, losing 123-90 after trailing by as many as 46. The beatdown led to a funny Internet meme about Chris Paul’s three-pointer in the fourth quarter that cut the Mavericks’ lead to 42.

Like that Game 7, Wednesday’s game took place in Phoenix and played out in an almost-identical fashion. While you have to tip your cap to the Hawks for making the most of their opportunity for savagery, the Suns clearly don’t want to be reminded of that infamous game. After all, the thrashing by the Mavs broke some things in them that still haven’t been fixed.