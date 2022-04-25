 Skip to main content
Herb Jones refuses Chris Paul’s hand after dirty flagrant foul

April 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns lost in Game 4 of their playoff series on Sunday, and the veteran point guard seemed to snap.

CP3 scored just four points in 35 minutes as his Suns lost 118-103 in New Orleans, which evened their Western Conference first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Amid his poor game, Paul had friction with several Pelicans players. Early in the third quarter, Paul and Brandon Ingram were seen talking.

Then during the fourth quarter, Herb Jones stole a pass and went in for a layup. He got fouled hard by Paul on his way to the basket.

This video clip showed just how hard Paul smacked Jones:

Paul was called for a flagrant-1 foul. Jones went to the free throw line and made 1-of-2 free throws.

The two later had some more physical contact:

But the moment that went viral came a few minutes after Paul’s flagrant foul.

Jones had been knocked down, and Paul offered a hand to help up his opponent. Jones rejected Paul’s help and waited for a Pelicans teammate to help him up.

The rejection from Jones was the cherry on top of a night to forget for CP3.

Game 5 of the series is in Phoenix on Tuesday. The series just got a whole lot more intriguing.

