Herb Jones refuses Chris Paul’s hand after dirty flagrant foul

Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns lost in Game 4 of their playoff series on Sunday, and the veteran point guard seemed to snap.

CP3 scored just four points in 35 minutes as his Suns lost 118-103 in New Orleans, which evened their Western Conference first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Amid his poor game, Paul had friction with several Pelicans players. Early in the third quarter, Paul and Brandon Ingram were seen talking.

Brandon Ingram and CP3 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y1HGzIeiWT — Ingram Alerts (@IngramAlerts) April 25, 2022

Then during the fourth quarter, Herb Jones stole a pass and went in for a layup. He got fouled hard by Paul on his way to the basket.

The Smoothie King Center has been on its feet since the start of the 4th Quarter 🔊 Herb Jones puts the Pelicans up 11 midway through, after this Chris Paul Flagrant Foul 1 😱pic.twitter.com/sJ0lFHRjSG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2022

This video clip showed just how hard Paul smacked Jones:

Chris Paul is a generationally dirty player and we need to talk about it more We all knew the flagrant was coming#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/1UJlnhaibW — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 25, 2022

Paul was called for a flagrant-1 foul. Jones went to the free throw line and made 1-of-2 free throws.

The two later had some more physical contact:

I love how that clip conveniently ignores Chris Paul throwing a shoulder first. Herb just didn’t back down. pic.twitter.com/8qhCqfJHII — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 25, 2022

But the moment that went viral came a few minutes after Paul’s flagrant foul.

Jones had been knocked down, and Paul offered a hand to help up his opponent. Jones rejected Paul’s help and waited for a Pelicans teammate to help him up.

Herb Jones didn’t want help from CP3. pic.twitter.com/RMx3pGaybQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2022

The rejection from Jones was the cherry on top of a night to forget for CP3.

Chris Paul had one of his worst playoff performances of his career in game 4 vs the Pelicans. He posted just 4 points, 25% FG, 0 3pt FG, and 0 FT. All are worst or tied for worst of his playoff career pic.twitter.com/3M34NJlmRu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2022

Game 5 of the series is in Phoenix on Tuesday. The series just got a whole lot more intriguing.