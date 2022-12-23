Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges.

The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.

Contract talks were complicated by Bridges’ offseason domestic violence arrest. Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony charge after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children in June, and was sentenced to three years of probation in November.

When Bridges does sign a contract, he will be subject to NBA discipline stemming from the domestic violence accusations. The belief is that the sooner Bridges reaches a deal, the sooner he can begin serving a possible suspension, though the league investigation is ongoing. If Bridges and the Hornets cannot agree to a contract, he will remain a restricted free agent next summer.

Bridges did attract some outside interest even after his arrest, but the Hornets appear to think they can solve the situation and work Bridges back into the team. The forward had a breakout campaign in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.