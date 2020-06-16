Here is what hotel at Disney World each NBA team is staying at

NBA teams and players will be going to Orlando, Fla. to resume the 2019-2020 NBA season and will be living in a “bubble” atmosphere there.

Players will not be allowed to leave the Orlando/Disney World campus without prior approval, and each team will be stationed at hotels. Teams are staying at hotels based on their seeding.

Here is a list of which hotel each team is staying at, according to Shams Charania.

Gran Destino Tower: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards

The Gran Destino Tower is located in Disney’s Coronado Resort and opened last year. The Grand Floridian is located close to the Magic Kingdom. The Yacht Club is part of Disney’s Beach Club Resort and located close to Epcot.

The NBA is trying to make the bubble situation at Disney World as player-friendly as possible. They are providing amenities and entertainment options, such as: players-only lounge, pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists, 24-hour VIP concierge, movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, and lawn games. Players will also have the ability to attend other games.

Players have been asked to notify teams by June 24 about whether they will be participating in the resumed season.