Report reveals how much money Tom Brady, Gisele lost with FTX

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen were among a collection of celebrities who invested in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and a new report revealed just how much money the former couple lost.

According to a recent story in the New York Times, Brady and Bundchen lost $48 million when the FTX house of cards collapsed late last year. Brady had invested $30 million of his personal wealth, and Gisele put in $18 million.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried managed to recruit Brady — who became the crypto exchange’s top ambassador — and several other celebrities and athletes including Shaquille O’Neal, Larry David, Stephen Curry, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence and Shohei Ohtani. Brady appeared in several advertisements and promoted FTX on various platforms.

Brady has an estimated net worth of around $300 million, and that figure is probably very conservative. Bundchen is said to be worth $400 million. Even after their divorce, Tom and Gisele can obviously absorb the hit from FTX. Still, the amount they lost shows just how dramatic the collapse was.

Brady and Bundchen are also involved in a class-action lawsuit related to FTX, but those issues remain ongoing. Shaq faced a big accusation related to the lawsuit earlier this year.

