Ime Udoka unloads on officials in vulgar rant after ejection

Ime Udoka was ejected from the Houston Rockets’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and it sounds like the coach has zero regrets over the way he exploded.

Both Udoka and Rockets star forward Alperen Sengun were ejected late in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 120-111 NBA Cup loss the Kings. Udoka and Sengun were upset after they felt Sengun was fouled a couple of times and calls were not going Houston’s way. Udoka had to be restrained by a Rockets assistant to stop the coach from going after referee John Goble.

Looks like Ime Udoka and Alperen Sengun had enough. pic.twitter.com/LM3xQAP3r0 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 4, 2024

After the game, Udoka was asked what exactly it was that led to him going ballistic on the officials. He said there were “blatant missed calls” and that he told Goble to “get some f–ing glasses and open your eyes.”

You can see the video, but beware that it contains cursing:

Ime Udoka absolutely tears into the officiating after the Rockets lost in Sacramento tonight. "Take your sensitivity and emotions out of it and call the game the right way. It's obvious right in front of you. John Goble, whoever it was, sees it and doesn't call it, I'm going to… https://t.co/MI6Gb6YVkV pic.twitter.com/03EVS7NKFe — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 4, 2024

Udoka appears to have really turned things around for the Rockets in his second season with the team. Houston is 15-7 following the loss to the Kings and has been arguably the biggest surprise in the NBA.

Despite the loss to Sacramento, the Rockets still went 3-1 in the group stage of the NBA Cup to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference bracket. They will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in the quarterfinal elimination round.