Isiah Thomas goes after Michael Jordan once again

Michael Jordan continues to live rent-free in Isiah Thomas’ head.

The retired Detroit Pistons legend Thomas called out his hated rival Jordan in a tweet Thursday. Thomas was upset about some comments that Jordan made about the origin of their beef. Jordan had claimed that Thomas froze him out during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game (in other words, refusing to pass Jordan the ball), thus sparking their notorious feud.

“Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man,” Thomas said in response. Dr. J [Julius Erving], Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic [Johnson] and [Ralph] Sampson dominated the game.”

Unfortunately for Thomas, he did not do his due diligence here. It turns out that The Inquisitr article that Thomas got so worked up about was a rehash of some very old comments that Jordan had made a long time ago. Jordan originally made those remarks in a 1992 interview with Playboy. While The Inquisitr story was newly published, it did not contain any new comments from Jordan or any new revelations about his relationship with Thomas.

Though both men have been retired from the game for decades now, they still can’t stand each other. That is especially true of Thomas, who has said other salty things about Jordan, even just this year. Thomas getting agitated by comments from Jordan that are literally 30 years old is another example.