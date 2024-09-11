Jae Crowder working out for former Western Conference rival

Jae Crowder might end up back in the Pacific Division.

Sean Cunningham of KTXL in Sacramento reported on Tuesday that the combo forward Crowder is working out for the Sacramento Kings this week. Cunningham notes that Crowder is among many veteran players the Kings have recently been working out.

The 34-year-old Crowder used to be a division rival, playing for the Phoenix Suns from 2020-23, including as a starter on their 2021 NBA Finals team. He has played for seven other teams in his NBA career too, including as a starter on another Finals team (the Miami Heat in 2020).

Crowder spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging a combined 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 37.1 percent shooting from three. But Crowder had grown unhappy with his spotty playing time with Milwaukee and could now be getting a chance to continue his NBA career in the state of California with the Kings.