Jalen Brunson had 4-word response to bogus foul call against him

Jalen Brunson was on the wrong end of a terrible foul call on Monday night, but the New York Knicks star took the high road when he was asked about it after the game.

The Knicks and Houston Rockets were tied 103-103 when Brunson was called for a foul on a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt from Aaron Holiday. The Rockets guard converted two of his free throws to lift Houston to a 105-103 win.

Brunson and the Knicks had every right to be furious with the call. As you can see below, replays showed that Brunson cleanly contested Holiday’s shot and there was no foul.

Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on this play. Rockets win off free throws.

The game should have gone to overtime, but Houston was instead handed the win. Brunson was asked multiple questions about the foul call after the game, and he repeated the same four-word response: “Great call, next question.”

This is an all-time postgame interview from Jalen Brunson. He ain't giving a penny to Adam Silver.

Brunson obviously had no interest in drawing a fine for criticizing the officiating crew, though it would have been warranted. Even referee Ed Malloy admitted that the call was incorrect.

“After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called,” Malloy said.

Knicks-Rockets referee Ed Malloy admits his crew should not have called a foul on Jalen Brunson at the end of last night's game: "After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact which occurred…"

Bad calls happen, and the Knicks were on the wrong end of one this time. While it would have been understandable if Brunson expressed his frustration, he probably knew the replays spoke for themselves.

Brunson led New York with 27 points and 7 assists in the loss. The Knicks fell to 33-21 with the loss and have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.