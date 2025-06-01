Jalen Brunson headbutted Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard in Game 6

Jalen Brunson on Saturday let his emotions get the better of him in the New York Knicks’ elimination game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers led the Knicks 96-84 with under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Pacers defenders Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton hounded Brunson near the halfcourt line.

Nembhard cleanly picked Brunson’s pocket and got an uncontested layup to extend Indiana’s lead to 14. In a moment of frustration, the Knicks star appeared to headbutt the Pacers guard as the two walked back down the floor.

Brunson headbutted Andrew Nembhard 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZCUbqRjYVO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2025

Nembhard was a pest all Game 6 long as he defended Brunson. The Pacers swingman recorded six of his team’s 10 steals as he preyed on the Knicks’ ball-handlers throughout the contest. Nembhard tallied 14 points and 8 assists to go along with his half dozen swipes to help Indiana win 125-108.

Brunson did not have his best game during the Knicks’ do-or-die Game 6. He finished with just 19 points on 8/18 shooting with 7 assists and 5 turnovers. The All-Star tied for a team-worst -18 during his 34 minutes on the floor.

After a magical season that rejuvenated the Knicks fan base, Brunson and his teammates fell two wins short of making the NBA Finals.