Jalen Brunson uses 1 word to perfectly describe Knicks-Pacers series

The New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals series has been an exciting one thus far, and Jalen Brunson has the perfect way of describing it.

The Knicks came back from down 20 points to beat the Pacers on the road 106-100 on Sunday night in Game 3 to get their first win of the series. Their comeback in Game 3 came two games after the Pacers put together a huge comeback to win Game 1.

After helping his Knicks achieve the comeback win in Game 3, Brunson noted to reporters that the series has been “unpredictable” thus far.

Jalen Brunson sums this series up with one word:



"Unpredictable." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2025

He’s spot-on with that description. The series has been very unpredictable, and no lead appears to be safe. The teams also seem to be pretty evenly matched.

Only one game separated the two teams during the regular season (the Knicks finished third in the standings at 51-31, and the Pacers were fourth in the East at 50-32). The first three games of the series have also featured tight margins of victory at 6 points, 5 points and 3 points. Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., with Brunson’s Knicks hoping to tie the series and avoid falling behind 3-1.

Brunson has averaged 34 points per game during the conference finals. That’s more than a 30-percent increase over the 26 points per game he averaged during the regular season.