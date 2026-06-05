Jalen Brunson has an unusual superstition during the NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson is trying his absolute best not to test the basketball gods.

The New York Knicks star point guard Brunson has developed an unusual superstition during this year’s NBA Finals. He has refused to go into any rooms that feature the likeness of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, even when asked to shoot promotional material in those rooms.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews noted that fact during an interview with Brunson that aired on “NBA Today” this week. When asked about his superstition, Brunson simply replied, “No comment” multiple times.

Jalen Brunson does not want to talk about Larry pic.twitter.com/S8IykUPUqQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2026

The three-time All-Star Brunson, 29, is the Knicks’ undisputed leader and thus carries the hopes and dreams of all of New York on his shoulders. So far, Brunson has risen to the occasion, including gutting through a big injury scare in Game 1 to lead the Knicks to a 105-95 upset victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Brunson won two national championships with Villanova in 2016 and 2018 and also led the Knicks to an NBA Cup victory earlier this season. But this is Brunson’s very first time in the NBA Finals, and he is therefore exercising an appropriate level of caution.

For the Knicks, meanwhile, this is their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999. Now Brunson has them just three wins away from tasting championship glory for the first time since all the way back in 1973 when Walt Frazier and Dave DeBusschere were leading the charge.