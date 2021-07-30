Jalen Suggs fell after bad pre-draft workout?

Few were expecting Jalen Suggs to fall to the Orlando Magic at No. 5 overall, but it turns out that there may have been good reason for his slide.

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reported on Friday that there was word that Suggs had a bad workout with the Toronto Raptors. Wolstat also notes that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the same in a recent podcast.

Some had projected the former Gonzaga star to go as high as No. 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Almost nobody had Suggs falling past the Raptors at No. 4. But the Cavs went with USC big man Evan Mobley, while the Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes instead.

The 20-year-old Suggs may have ended up in a good situation anyway on an Orlando team where he can start right away. But at least this may explain why Suggs did not go higher after his stellar March Madness performance.