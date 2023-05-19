Jamal Murray pays tribute to Mike Breen during huge Game 2

Jamal Murray had a huge Game 2 performance for the Denver Nuggets in a 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and he paid tribute to Mike Breen in the process.

Murray scored 37 points with 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals while helping his Nuggets take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Murray truly came alive in the fourth quarter, which is when he took over and did most of the damage.

Murray scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. He went through a stretch where he made four straight three-pointers. His fourth 3-pointer during that stretch gave his Nuggets a 99-87 lead and came as the shot clock was expiring.

JAMAL MURRAY LIGHTS OUT 🤯 4TH QUARTER #PLAYOFFMODE DEN by 8, 4 minutes to go on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/IEerc78SiH — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

What the ESPN cameras initially didn’t show was that Murray looked over at play-by-play announcer Breen and called out “bang!” after making that shot.

Jamal Murray really called his own "BANG!" Tough 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zwqe9YWyXL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2023

“Bang!” is Breen’s signature call after a player makes a big outside shot.

Murray was feeling all sorts of confidence late in the game and helped carry his team to victory. The callout to Breen was the cherry on top of yet another huge fourth quarter for Murray, who now has four 20-plus point fourth quarter performances in the playoffs.