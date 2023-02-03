James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub

James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub.

The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut.

Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his Instagram Story.

“The disrespect,” Harden wrote.

This is the first time since 2011-2012 that Harden was not named to the All-Star team.

He didn’t make the All-Star team his first three seasons in the league, which were as a sixth man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He made it all nine seasons with Houston and then two seasons with Brooklyn.

Harden, 33, is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. His Philadelphia 76ers entered play on Thursday third in the East.

Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton and DeMar DeRozan are the guards who made it as reserves in the East. In addition to Harden, Jalen Brunson and Trae Young were other guards who had a strong claim to make the team. Of those six players, Harden is the biggest name and most accomplished, which makes it somewhat surprising that his legacy did not carry him.