#pounditSaturday, April 22, 2023

James Harden showed up to Game 4 wearing ridiculous pants

April 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
James Harden in big pants

James Harden has been known for making some bold fashion choices throughout his playing career, and Saturday was no exception.

Harden arrived to Game 4 of his Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets wearing some big ol’ pants.

Those looked like some seriously oversized leather bellbottoms, with a hint of parachute pants. They made Harden’s bodystyle look a lot like Gumby’s.

Harden wasn’t his sharpest in Game 4 — he shot just 4/18 — but he had 17 points with 8 rebounds and 11 assists. His 76ers beat the Nets 96-88 to sweep the series.

Philly is the first team in this year’s postseason to advance to the conference semifinals. That means Harden will have plenty more opportunities to show off his fashion sense.

