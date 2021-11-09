Video: James Harden hilariously celebrates drawing foul

One of the major storylines early in the NBA season has been the impact of new rules meant to prevent shooters that lean into contact from being rewarded with free throws. Some players have been hit by that more than others.

One player who appears to be suffering from the new rules is Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden. Harden was famous for drawing contact and getting to the line, regularly averaging 11 to 12 free throw attempts per game during his prime in Houston. This season, that number has fallen to 4.8 attempts per game, and the rules crackdown may have a lot to do with that.

So when Harden got a foul call driving to the basket Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, he reacted in genuine surprise and glee. He raised his arms, almost in relief, then pumped his fists with a smile on his face.

Harden finishes through contact for the and one 😤 pic.twitter.com/m2f1YtIGyb — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 9, 2021

Harden has had a rough start to the season, and even his coach has suggested that the guard is being scapegoated by not getting the whistle when legitimately fouled. It’s pretty obvious that Harden himself thinks there’s an element of unfairness to it. Few are going to sympathize, but even they might laugh at this response.