James Harden nails Talen Horton-Tucker in nuts, hand

James Harden hit Talen Horton-Tucker with the triple-whammy on Saturday.

Harden tried to put a move on THT during the fourth quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ 122-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas. Unfortunately, Harden’s fake forward resulted in him nailing Horton-Tucker in the groin. Then Harden added even more insult to the injury by landing on THT’s hand.

Harden whacks THT in the beans then lands on his fingers pic.twitter.com/Yhi9QfL9HQ — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 26, 2021

Harden was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play, so at least there was some justice. Horton-Tucker also made both of his free throws afterwards.

But in the end, THT got hit in the nuts, had his hand stepped on, and his team lost. That’s the triple-whammy. The Lakers also came back from down 23 in the fourth quarter to tie things with 45 seconds left before blowing it.