Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

August 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a significant blow to their playoff hopes with Jaren Jackson Jr. going down for the season.

The team announced Tuesday that Jackson suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee Monday, and will not return this season.

This is the second knee injury Jackson has suffered this season, with the previous one coming in February. He’s been a big part of the Grizzlies’ success, contributing 17.4 points per game while playing quality defense.

The Grizzlies currently have a tenuous hold on the 8th spot in the Western Conference with a 32-36 record, two games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers.

