Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a significant blow to their playoff hopes with Jaren Jackson Jr. going down for the season.

The team announced Tuesday that Jackson suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee Monday, and will not return this season.

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update on Jaren Jackson Jr.: pic.twitter.com/MR3CfuqGIH — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 4, 2020

This is the second knee injury Jackson has suffered this season, with the previous one coming in February. He’s been a big part of the Grizzlies’ success, contributing 17.4 points per game while playing quality defense.

The Grizzlies currently have a tenuous hold on the 8th spot in the Western Conference with a 32-36 record, two games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers.