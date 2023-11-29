Jason Kidd fires message at reporter before walking out of presser

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did not forget about all the negative reports written about his team last season.

The Mavs beat the Houston Rockets Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The 121-115 win improved the Mavs’ record to 11-6 for the season.

Mavs stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 68 points to lead Dallas to victory. The pair scored 23 of the Mavs’ 37 points in the fourth quarter to put the Rockets away late.

Kidd was asked by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon about the thriving Irving-Doncic tandem this season. The question triggered Kidd into calling out the lack of coverage on the Mavs’ success this season as compared to their stumbles last season.

“You made a big deal about last year. But you’re not making a big deal about this year, because s–t’s going good, right? So write some positive s–t. … People will read your positive s–t. You don’t always have to be negative. … We can’t go back to last year. That’s the f—ing problem,” Kidd said before walking out.

Jason Kidd just went OFF on Tim MacMahon in the Mavs postgame presser. Seems to be that many people in the organization aren’t big on him and his nasty critique. Love to see this from J-Kidd 💯 pic.twitter.com/OuxpVJr0UP — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) November 29, 2023

It’s not the first time that Kidd has had some rather eyebrow-raising moments while speaking to the media as the Mavs’ coach over the years.

The Mavs entered Tuesday’s contest leading all teams in the Southwest Division. They’ve gotten off to a much better start after missing the play-in tournament entirely to end last season.

Kidd has a 101-80 record through 17 games in his third season as the Mavs’ head coach.