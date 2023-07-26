42-year-old Jason Richardson goes viral for crazy dunk

A full two decades after he won the Slam Dunk Contest, Jason Richardson has still got bunnies.

The former NBA swingman Richardson went viral over the weekend for the wild dunk that he threw down during a BIG3 game. Richardson caught an alley-oop from a teammate and threw down the reverse rim-rocker. But it was Richardson’s elevation that really got people talking. Somehow, the 42-year-old Richardson still managed to get his head at rim level for the dunk.

Check it out.

Richardson was one of the most show-stopping dunkers of his generation. In his early 20s, he won back-to-back Dunk Contests with the Golden State Warriors in 2002 and 2003. Richardson continued to show off his hops for over a decade more before he retired from the NBA in 2015.

These days, Richardson (since 2021) has played for the Tri-State team in the BIG3 (Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league). He is clearly in tip-top shape in his 40s, which wasn’t quite the case when Richardson was in his 30s.