Report: Jaxson Hayes arrested and hospitalized after fight with police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested after a confrontation with police turned violent enough to put him and an officer in the hospital.

According to TMZ Sports, police were called to a Los Angeles-area home for a domestic disturbance early Wednesday. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Hayes unwilling to let law enforcement enter the premises. Hayes became combative with cops, leading to a scuffle that led to Hayes being tased.

The fight was significant enough that police put out a call for further help. Hayes was hospitalized with minor injuries, and an officer involved was also hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Hayes will likely face a charge of felony battery on a police officer. The domestic incident remains under investigation, though both parties have so far refused to cooperate with police.

The 21-year-old Hayes was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in a primarily reserve role for the Pelicans last season. He made headlines as a rookie for an angry video he made after being left out of the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.