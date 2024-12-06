Jaylen Brown fined over throat slash gesture to Isaiah Stewart

Jaylen Brown has been fined by the NBA over a throat slash gesture he did on Wednesday night.

The league on Friday announced they were fining Brown $25,000 for “making an inappropriate gesture” on the court. The infraction occurred late in the first quarter of the Boston Celtics’ 130-120 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Brown had driven to the basket and forcefully threw down a dunk in front of Isaiah Stewart. Brown was all pumped up and did a throat slash to Stewart.

You can see two videos of the incident:

BREAKING: The NBA has fined Jaylen Brown $25,000 for doing the ‘throat slash’ gesture to Isaiah Stewart after dunking on him. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qeTawTq83Q — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 6, 2024

Brown was asked about the throat slash following the game. He said he got “caught up in the moment” and recognized he would likely hear from the league about it.

“Just caught up in the moment I guess. Big play. I think that the NBA and [Players’ Association] are sensitive about the gestures and things like that. So you got to be mindful of that,” Brown said.

The fine from the NBA is coming as no surprise to Brown, who had 28 points in that game. His Celtics are 18-4 as they look to defend their title.