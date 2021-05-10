Jaylen Brown out for rest of season with wrist injury

The Boston Celtics’ desires of making a deep playoff run just took a big hit.

The Celtics on Monday announced that Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury. Brown has a torn ligament in his wrist and will undergo surgery later this week.

Brown, 24, was having a breakout season for Boston. He was averaging 24.7 points per game this season and made his first All-Star game.

The Celtics entered Monday seventh in the Eastern Conference at 35-33. They’re having a relatively disappointing season, and this injury furthers the disappointment they have experienced. Boston still has Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker to carry the load, but will miss Brown. The good news is Evan Fournier has been hot lately. Boston will hope that will continue.