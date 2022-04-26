 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum fouls out on absolutely horrible call by Scott Foster

April 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jayson Tatum tangled with Goran Dragic

The officials in Monday night’s Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets gave Jayson Tatum the tightest whistle imagineable.

Tatum fouled out with over three minutes left in his team’s 116-112 series-ending win at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The foul Scott Foster called Tatum for was atrocious. Tatum got tangled up with Goran Dragic, but the Celtics star did not appear to do anything to merit a foul call.

That foul sure was a head-scratcher.

Tatum shot 9/16 for 29 points in the game, so fouling out during crunch time gave Brooklyn a nice opportunity to try and come back. Despite Boston’s best player fouling out, the Nets still couldn’t even win and extend the series as some were hoping.

Brooklyn got the best of Boston in the playoffs last year by beating them in five games. The Celtics returned the favor this year, only the Nets couldn’t even manage a win (despite a Game 4 assist from the refs).

