Jayson Tatum throws some shade at Charles Barkley over golf swing

Jayson Tatum threw some shade at Charles Barkley on Friday night over the analyst’s golf swing.

Tatum was a guest on TNT’s postgame show after his Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Barkley brought up the subject of golf and tried to challenge Tatum.

“Jayson, somebody sent me a couple videos of you down there on the golf course. Give me 5-and-5. Name your price. I’ll fly down once this is over,” Barkley said, challenging Tatum to play.

“Let me know. I’ve seen your golf swing. I like my chances,” Tatum replied.

If you’re unfamiliar with Barkley’s golf swing, you need to watch this.

Barkley was an NBA MVP and 11-time NBA All-Star. He was a great athlete, but you wouldn’t know it from his swing. Tatum better be able to take him on the links.