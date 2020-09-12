 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 12, 2020

Jayson Tatum throws some shade at Charles Barkley over golf swing

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Charles Barkley

Jayson Tatum threw some shade at Charles Barkley on Friday night over the analyst’s golf swing.

Tatum was a guest on TNT’s postgame show after his Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 92-87 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Barkley brought up the subject of golf and tried to challenge Tatum.

“Jayson, somebody sent me a couple videos of you down there on the golf course. Give me 5-and-5. Name your price. I’ll fly down once this is over,” Barkley said, challenging Tatum to play.

“Let me know. I’ve seen your golf swing. I like my chances,” Tatum replied.

If you’re unfamiliar with Barkley’s golf swing, you need to watch this.

Barkley was an NBA MVP and 11-time NBA All-Star. He was a great athlete, but you wouldn’t know it from his swing. Tatum better be able to take him on the links.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus