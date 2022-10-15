 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum’s son has amazing bedroom setup

October 15, 2022
by Dan Benton
Jayson Tatum puts his hand in the air

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Growing up the child of an NBA superstar certainly has its perks. Just ask Deuce, the son of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Tatum shared a video on one of his social media accounts that shows what his son’s bedroom looks like. Not only is Deuce’s room adorned with a custom paint job and graphics, but it also has a lofted bed with cubby and multiple rows of high-end shoes. Oh yeah, it also has its own basketball hoop with glass backboard.

It’s seriously impressive.

The basketball seems like it could use a little extra air, but hey… we’re not here to nitpick.

For most of us growing up, we had a little TV, a video game system and maybe some LEGOs. Our walls were draped with posters and depending on the decade you were born, maybe a lava lamp. Precious few of us had the luxury of a basketball court.

This kid hit the jackpot. And we’re all at least a little jealous.

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
