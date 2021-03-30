Jazz team plane makes emergency landing after frightening incident

The Utah Jazz are safe after a frightening incident on Tuesday involving their team plane.

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop reports that the Jazz team flight to Memphis experienced engine failure after hitting a flock of birds shortly following takeoff. Abbott notes that the team is safe but rattled.

Spencer Burt of FOX 13 in Salt Lake City adds that the pilot of the flight made an emergency landing back at the Salt Lake City International Airport where they had just taken off from. The left engine was shut down, but there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert appeared to express gratitude on Twitter after the safe emergency landing.

— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021

It’s a beautiful day! — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021

The Jazz defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Monday night. They are next scheduled to face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Wednesday night. Utah’s 35-11 record is currently the best in the NBA.