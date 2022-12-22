Jeanie Buss gets engaged to comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss is engaged.

The Los Angeles Lakers owner is engaged to comedian Jay Mohr, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Buss, 61, and Mohr, 52, have been dating since 2017. The two have been spotted at Lakers games together, and Buss has posted photos and videos of Mohr on her Instagram page the last few years.

Though it’s unclear exactly when the two got engaged, TMZ apparently got suspicious when they saw Buss wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

Buss previously was in a long-term relationship with Phil Jackson from 1999-2016, though the two never married. If she and Mohr began quietly dating in 2017, though would have been not too long after Buss’ split from Jackson.

Mohr officially divorced ex-wife Nikki Cox in 2018, though he confirmed in 2017 that they were in the process of a divorce. Mohr has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and has hosted various sports shows throughout the years. He is well known for playing agent Bob Sugar in “Jerry McGuire” and for presenting “Last Comic Standing.”

