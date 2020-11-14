Jeff Teague could be option for Lakers, Clippers?

The two Los Angeles teams may be vying for the same target at point guard once again.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said on his podcast this week that Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague did not seek a buyout last year partly because of the potential to work out a sign-and-trade with GM Travis Schlenk. Scotto mentions the Lakers and Clippers specifically as possible suitors for Teague.

Teague, a former All-Star, split his time last season between Minnesota and Atlanta. He averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game in total but saw a reduced role on the two rebuilding teams. Teague, also a 35.6 percent career three-point shooter, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He is on his second stint in Atlanta, where he had the best years of his career, so Teague could agree to a sign-and-trade for their benefit, as Scotto notes.

The Lakers and the Clippers are both still needy at the point guard spot. The last time they tried to pursue a similar upgrade did not work out so well.