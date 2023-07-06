Jeff Van Gundy drawing interest from 1 team about coaching job

Jeff Van Gundy has had his name come up in coaching rumors for the past several years, and he could decide to return to the sideline now that he is out at ESPN. At least one team is reportedly interested in the longtime television analyst.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks recently reached out to Van Gundy to see if the 61-year-old has interest in becoming an assistant on head coach Jason Kidd’s staff. Van Gundy said he is not thinking about a return to coaching at this time.

Van Gundy was one of roughly 20 on-air personalities who were laid off by ESPN earlier this week. He had spent 16 years as an analyst on ESPN/ABC’s top NBA crew alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and fellow analyst Mark Jackson.

Prior to taking a job at ESPN, Van Gundy was the head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2003-2007. He was the head coach of the New York Knicks for six-plus seasons before that.

This is not the first we have heard about the Mavericks having interest in Van Gundy. If Van Gundy does want to get back into coaching, it is unclear if he would pursue a head coach job or would be willing to work as an assistant.

