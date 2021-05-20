Jeff Van Gundy hilariously roasts himself after Mike Breen comment

Jeff Van Gundy roasted himself appropriately while calling Wednesday’s play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

During the first quarter of the game, Van Gundy congratulated play-by-play announcer Mike Breen on making the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Breen graciously accepted the congratulations and then told analysts Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, his teammates, that he couldn’t have done it without them.

Jackson and Van Gundy both dismissed that remark, with Van Gundy making a funny comparison.

Jeff Van Gundy: "Congratulations to you on truly a Hall of Fame career, it was an honor to be at your induction" Mike Breen: "Thank you gentlemen but this is a fact, I couldn't have done it without you." JVG: "That's like saying Curry couldn't have done it without Jordan Bell" pic.twitter.com/ez5qFrWCrb — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 20, 2021

He’s right. Breen getting in had very little to do with Van Gundy or Jackson. But it’s still nice of Breen to thank them.

As for Van Gundy, he is known for some of his unexpectedly humorous comments on the air.