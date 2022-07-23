Jerry West not happy with JJ Redick’s ‘plumbers’ comment

Jerry West is not happy with J.J. Redick’s “plumbers” comment that drew attention.

Redick in April engaged in a debate with Chris Russo on ESPN’s “First Take” about point guard Chris Paul. Russo was slighting Paul and saying CP3 doesn’t compare well to Bob Cousy. In response, Redick downplayed Cousy for playing against “plumbers and firemen.”

West joined Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson on SiriusXM NBA Radio for an interview. He was asked for his response to Redick’s remarks about players from that era.

West, who played in the NBA from 1960-1974, called Redick’s comments “very disrespectful.”

“I just think it’s very disrespectful” Jerry West is the latest NBA legend to chime in on the J.J. Redick/Bob Cousy “plumbers and firemen” conversation@TermineRadio | @jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/0UN0r7LbNS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 22, 2022

West recognizes that the game and players are “completely different.” He also compliments Redick for being a “very good player,” but he points out that Redick wasn’t a game-changer.

“He averaged what, 12 points a game? Somewhere along the way, numbers count,” West contends. “JJ certainly wasn’t going to guard elite players.”

West also pointed out why it’s unfair to criticize NBA players from that time for their offseason jobs.

“We didn’t have the facilities to get better. We had to work in the summers to support our family. But JJ should be very thankful that he’s made as much money as he’s made. … I just think it’s very disrespectful.”

West was a 14-time All-Star as a player and later became an excellent front office executive. The Basketball Hall of Fame inductee recognizes that Redick was lacking perspective with his comments.