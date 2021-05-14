Jerry West offended over Jeanie Buss’ list of most important Lakers

Jerry West is going full Michael Jordan “I took that personally” mode.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer appeared this week on Peter Vecsey’s “Hoop du Jour” podcast. During the interview, West addressed the recent list that Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss gave of her five most important Lakers ever. Buss left West off the list, naming Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Phil Jackson, and LeBron James.

“I saw the other day Jeanie Buss made a statement, the five most important Lakers,” said West, per CBS Los Angeles. “One of the most offensive things I’ve ever heard in my life. I was there a lot of times, had a lot of success. Be curious to know if they would have had that success if I hadn’t been there.”

“And I don’t ever take credit for stuff, I don’t,” added West. “When I was around, maybe I was just a good luck charm. But I do know, that when this thing fell apart, there was a lot of years where they weren’t very good.”

The 82-year-old West has a right to feel insulted here. His contributions to the Lakers franchise are virtually unparalleled, as he had a hand in seven championships for the team. He won one as a player back in 1972, oversaw another two in 1980 and 1982 as a special consultant, and guided them to an additional four titles in 1985, 1987, 1988, and 2000 as the general manager. West left the Lakers after their 2000 title. But Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, two players that West brought to Los Angeles, led the team to another four total championships over the years.

Twitter definitely agreed with West that he was a major snub from Buss’ list. West does now play for the enemy as an executive board member for the rival LA Clippers. But he is obviously taking his snub much worse than another great Laker who was also left off by Buss did.