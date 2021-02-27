Jimmy Butler teases Bam Adebayo for signing with Team Jordan

Jimmy Butler teased teammate Bam Adebayo during an interview after Friday night’s game.

The Miami Heat had an impressive 124-116 win over the hot Utah Jazz. Butler had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. Adebayo had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

After the game, Butler was interviewed and Adebayo came over to dance. Butler teased Adebayo, saying the big man thinks he’s somebody because “he signed with Team Jordan.”

Jimmy Butler on Bam "He think he somebody cause he signed with team Jordan" pic.twitter.com/jxl71ayAoD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 27, 2021

Jordan Brand announced earlier on Friday that Adebayo signed with them. Being part of Jordan Brand is a big deal, so Butler was joking that it got to Adebayo’s head.

The teasing was all in good fun, as the Heat’s players seem to get along well with each other. And after a rough start to the season, they’re coming along quite well and have won five in a row.