Jimmy Butler’s new contract with Warriors is smaller than previously reported?

Jimmy Butler’s new deal with the Golden State Warriors may not be quite as exorbitant as we initially thought.

Jorge Sierra of HoopsHype reported Monday on the numbers of Butler’s extension with the Warriors, which will take him through 2027. Butler is set to make $54.1 million in 2025-26 and $56.8 million in 2026-27, Sierra says.

Jimmy Butler's salary numbers 2025-26: $54,126,450

2026-27: $56,832,773 Not bad at all. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) February 10, 2025

The six-time All-Star Butler, who was just acquired by the Warriors from the Miami Heat last week, was originally reported to have received a two-year, $121 million extension from Golden State. But those numbers from Sierra indicate that the true value of Butler’s new contract is around $111 million over the two years.

That still represents an appreciable pay raise for Butler over the $52.4 million player option that he originally had for just 2025-26. It is also still a risky number for the Warriors to be handing out given that Butler will be close to 38 years old by the time that the contract expires. There have been some subtle signs of decline from Butler too as he is averaging his fewest points per game (17.3) in over a decade and isn’t getting to the free throw line at the same rate that we have become accustomed to.

Butler may have additional incentives that could take the total value of the contract back to that original $121 million figure. But even so, $111 million is far more manageable, especially since Butler is notorious for missing a lot of time in the regular season (or otherwise giving lesser effort). With Stephen Curry, 36, signed through 2027 as well, Butler’s new contract is a risk that the Warriors clearly feel is worth taking.