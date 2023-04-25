 Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler has great response to ‘Playoff Jimmy’ nickname

April 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler’s tendency to take his game to another level during the postseason has resulted in him receiving the nickname “Playoff Jimmy.” But Butler isn’t buying in to that moniker.

Butler scored 56 points for his Miami Heat in a dominating 119-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Monday night. The huge game led to Butler being asked postgame if he still doesn’t buy-in to that name.

“It’s not a thing. It’s not,” Butler insisted. “I just be hooping.”

Butler may deny it, but there seems to be something going on.

The 33-year-old averaged 27.4 points per game in the postseason for the Heat last year. This year he’s up to 36.5 points per game in the series against Milwaukee and has his team up 3-1 in the series.

Shaquille O’Neal always says that superstars need to take their game to a higher level in the postseason and put up much greater stats. That’s exactly what Butler is doing.

Jimmy ButlerNBA playoffs 2023
