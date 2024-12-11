Celtics legend has intriguing take on Jimmy Butler trade rumors

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce on Tuesday weighed in on rumors that the Miami Heat could trade Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline.

Reports emerged Tuesday indicating that the Heat are currently open to fielding trade offers for Butler. Three Western Conference teams have already been linked as Butler’s potential suitors.

Pierce believes a different West team would be the ideal landing spot for Butler: the Denver Nuggets. The former Celtics star shared his stance during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Sports 1.

“The best fit for Jimmy Butler would probably be the Denver Nuggets,” said Pierce. “I think they need another go-to guy to help [Nikola Jokic] out. … If they find a way to add Jimmy Butler to the Denver Nuggets, I think you’re going to be seeing Jimmy and Joker raise another championship trophy, if they don’t have to play the Celtics.”

.@paulpierce34: The best fit for Jimmy Butler to me is the Denver Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/oV0OUFt8Uo — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 10, 2024

Jokic is in the midst of the best season of his career. Through 19 games, Jokic has averaged career highs in points (32.3), rebounds (13.6), assists (10.2), steals (1.8), and even three-point shooting (50% on 4.4 attempts per game). But despite Jokic’s efforts, the Nuggets are just 12-10 in a highly competitive Western Conference.

A lot of the Nuggets’ woes have been due to the deteriorating play of Jamal Murray, who’s having his least efficient season since his rookie year. If Denver manages to acquire Butler, he could potentially slot in as the Nuggets’ second star and take pressure off Murray in the offense.

The Nuggets would likely have to part with veteran sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. to make contracts work. But the chance to add Butler may well be worth the risk.