JJ Redick looked upset at LeBron James for laughing with Suns players during Lakers blowout

JJ Redick could not hide his annoyance with LeBron James on Monday as the Los Angeles Lakers were getting blown out by the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers trailed the Suns 94-73 with about a minute left in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Redick was audibly calling for James as the Lakers geared up for an offensive possession, but the four-time MVP was busy sharing a laugh in the corner with some Suns players.

After getting ignored by James, Redick rushed to the halfcourt line to call a timeout. James continued to chatter with Suns players on his way toward the Lakers’ bench. Redick could only shake his head in disapproval.

JJ Redick was visibly annoyed at LeBron for joking around with the other team while down 20 pic.twitter.com/jpQ4bLAYlr — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) December 2, 2025

The moment came right after Suns forward Dillon Brooks hit a step-back jump shot to give him 33 points on the night. Brooks had taunted James earlier in the game by mocking the Lakers star’s signature celebration. Neither Brooks’ mockery nor the lopsided scoreboard was apparently enough to dour James’ mood for joking around with his opponents.

The Suns held on to beat the Lakers 125-108, with Brook’s 33 points leading the way for the visitors. James had one of the worst games of his career. He finished with 10 points on 3/10 shooting to go along with 3 assists and 3 turnovers. He also failed to grab a single rebound during his 31 minutes on the floor.