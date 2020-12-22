Report: Joel Embiid was against Sixers hiring Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue was a widely popular head coaching candidate this offseason, but one NBA star was definitely not a believer.

The Athletic’s Bill Oram and Joe Vardon reported Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was against the team hiring Lue to be their next coach. Embiid reportedly opposed Lue for Xs and Os reasons and was also concerned about the optics of such a hire. Lue has ties to top agent Rich Paul, who represents Philadelphia’s other star, Ben Simmons.

Lue, an LA Clippers assistant last year, formally interviewed for the Sixers’ opening in late September. The job ultimately went to Lue’s former boss Doc Rivers, who was fired by the Clippers, instead however. That paved the way for Lue to be promoted to head coach of the Clippers.

We had heard previously that Lue was a source of tension for another team whose stars wanted him to become their next head coach. It sounds like the opposite was true in Philadelphia however.