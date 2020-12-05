Joel Embiid has funny trash talk about Rudy Gobert

Joel Embiid is getting himself ready for another season of clowning on opposing big men.

After the team began training camp this week, the Philadelphia 76ers center had funny trash talk about Utah Jazz counterpart Rudy Gobert. Embiid was going against new Sixers center Tony Bradley, who played for the Jazz last season, in practice on Saturday.

“This ain’t Rudy,” Embiid told Bradley, per Justin Grasso of SI.

While Gobert is perhaps the NBA’s best defensive center, he remains fairly limited offensively. Embiid, for his part, is an elite low-post scorer with range on his jumper out to the three-point line, so that was probably the basis for the trash talk.

The 26-year-old All-Star Embiid thrives on beefing with rival centers. He has gone after Gobert before in the press as well.