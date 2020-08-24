Joel Embiid shares positive note on Instagram after playoff sweep

Joel Embiid shared a positive note on Instagram even though his Philadelphia 76ers were swept out of the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers lost 110-106 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. That marked a disappointing outcome for the team after two straight years reaching the second round.

Embiid still was optimistic despite the sweep.

“Tough ending…. Onto a better future,” he wrote as his Instagram caption.

Embiid’s caption comes even though the big man seems unhappy with the Sixers for some of their moves. The team let Jimmy Butler go but signed Al Horford and wound up losing in the first round. Not having Ben Simmons available didn’t help.

Maybe Embiid is maintaining a positive attitude because of this report.